Police Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee for Her 'Bloodbath', 'Civil War' Remarks Over NRC

Taking exception to Mamata Banerjee’s remarks against the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, a police complaint has been registered against the Bengal Chief Minister by the BJP's youth wing in Assam's Dibrugarh district.The complaint was filed at Naharkatia police station in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh district by three workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha or BJYM. The police confirmed that they are examining the complaint and are yet to register an FIR in the matter.The complaint accuses Banerjee of inciting 'hate and tension' among the co-existing communities with the intention of derailing the citizen's charter process.On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of trying to make millions of people "stateless" in Assam for political gains and warned that stripping of their citizenship could lead to "bloodbath" and a "civil war" in the country."The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee told a conclave in New Delhi.However, BJP president Amit Shah forcefully rejected the charges by Banerjee as well as several other opposition leaders as he sought to project the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam as a national security issue and right of Indians.The opposition parties launched a blistering attack on the government, a day after names of over 4 million people in Assam were excluded from the draft NRC list, prepared following a long-drawn process to identify illegal Bangladeshis living in the state.The issue rocked the Parliament as well. Separately, a number of political parities held a protest outside the Parliament, accusing the BJP of trying to divide the society and making Indian citizens become refugees in their own country.At a press conference, Shah asserted that the NDA government was determined to throw out illegal Bangladeshis from the country and that NRC will be implemented "to the last full stop". He also asked all political parties to clarify their stand on NRC.Shah, on his part, said the process for NRC, whose mandate is to identify illegal immigrants, was started in 2005, when the UPA was in power, but it lacked the courage "to throw out illegal Bangladeshis"."The BJP is committed to the national security and safety of its citizens. This is our top priority. All other parties should clear their stand," he said, also condemning Banerjee for her warning that there could be civil war and bloodbath.