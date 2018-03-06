Police Complaint Against UP Minister Nand Kumar 'Nandi' for Calling Mayawati 'Surpanakha'

A police complaint has been made in Allahabad’s Ghumanganj police station against UP Minister Nand Kumar Gupta ‘Nandi’ for objectionable language against BSP supremo Mayawati.The complaint was given by BSP regional coordinator Ashok Gautam, who sought the BJP leader’s arrest. Gautam alleged that Nandi has hurt religious sentiments and used derogatory language against Mayawati.On Sunday, while addressing a public gathering in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Kumar Gupta ‘Nandi’ compared Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to Ravana and BSP supremo Mayawati to Surpanakha. The comparisons to the villains of Ramayana came during a public gathering in Allahabad, where UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present.Addressing a gathering in Allahabad, Nand Kumar said, “Lord Ram has said to Ravana that you would be named Mulayam during Kalyug and will become the state’s chief minister.”The minister further went on to rant that when Kumbhakarna and Meghnad asked Lord Ram about their future selves, they were told that they would become Shivpal and Akhilesh, respectively. “Meghnad, you will fool the people of the state and become chief minister by cheating people,” said Nand Kumar.The ramblings did not just stop at SP leadership. “When Surpanakha came running stating that Lord Ram had destroyed her family, he told her that she will rule Ayodhya during Kalyug as Mayawati. But she would not get married,” said the BJP minister, adding to the story that modern-day Maricha was the 'dramebaaz, dhokebaaz' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.To top it off, Nand Kumar called PM Narendra Modi an avatar of Lord Ram and likened Yogi Adityanath to Hanuman. The UP CM was looking into his mobile and smiling while his cabinet minister went on speaking.Reacting to the statements made by Nand Kumar, BSP spokesperson Ummed Singh had called for the BJP legislator to be thrown out of the party and the cabinet. “The comments are condemned in the highest order. He should apologise for what he has said. I demand that the BJP throw him out. The BJP will face problems in the upcoming bypolls for these comments against Behen Ji Mayawati,” said Singh.