Police Fire Water Cannon & Tear Gas at Protest Over Kerala Secretariat Fire, Opposition Alleges Conspiracy

Police resorted to the use of water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters at several places as various political organisations on Wednesday took out marches across the state alleging that "important files" were destroyed in the fire that broke out at the Secretariat here. Many workers were allegedly injured in the police action.

The Congress and the BJP, their youth-wing organisations, women's wing organisations, and the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) took out marches at various places, including to the secretariat here, in protest against the left government. The workers alleged that the fire last evening was a "move to destroy the files" related to the gold smuggling case.

The government maintained that none of the important files were destroyed as the state secretariat had a few years ago migrated all its files to the e-files system as part of the paperless secretariat initiative.

Police resorted to the use of water cannon and tear gas at workers of Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, who tried to climb over the police barricade and enter the secretariat complex in Thiruvanathapuram.

The BJP took out another rally which was followed by those of the Youth Congress, the Congress, and the SDPI.

The Mahila Congress also marched to the secretariat, trying to break the barricades which were set around the complex since early morning. Youth Congress activists burnt an effigy of the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kannur and Ernakulam, sources said.

The Youth Congress activists also staged protests at various districts and there was a minor scuffle when police tried to arrest and remove them at Kollam, police said. The Yuva Morcha march to Kannur also allegedly turned violent, injuring many.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala launched a scathing attack on Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehtha and said he is now the "Avishwas Mehtha." The files were destroyed to save Swapna Suresh (key accused in the gold smuggling case), Sivashankar (suspended senior IAS officer and former principal secretary to CM)and the chief minister, he alleged.

"The government has appointed the Chief Secretary to defend them. He is not Vishwas Mehta anymore but'Avishwas Mehta. When a fire broke out in the General Administration Department yesterday, Mehta chased away the media who came to find out what happened," Chennithala told reporters during a protest march in front of the secretariat.

Chennithala also shot off a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urging him to "summon" the chief secretary and the chief minister to seek "explanation" over the "gross negligence" resulting in the fire.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Surendran said the government's explanation on e-files was not satisfactory and the fire was "pre-planned." "Most of the employees were quarantined and the government is yet to release the details of those who have turned positive and the number of staff under quarantine.When the office was shutdown due to COVID cases, did the government inform the media?" Surendran asked.

However, CPI(M) state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the Congress has been engaged in violence to hide the ignominy of defeat in the no-confidence motion in the state Assembly.

He claimed both the Congress and the BJP were trying to incite violence together and it was evident that the BJP state chief Surendran and opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala reached the spot soon after the fire broke out. "The violence in the state capital is perpetrated by the Congress to hide the ignominy of defeat in the state Assembly and the differences of opinion from their own (UDF) Front.

Both the Congress and the BJP have been trying to spin out a fake narrative even as it has been clear that only a few papers were partially burnt in the incident," Balakrishnan said in a statement.

He pointed out that important files were in the e-filing system and the opposition was protesting and "inciting" violence despite knowing all the details. "The Opposition is well aware of all these details but still prefer to engage in fake narratives and violence. While probing the matter, the role of Congress and the BJP in this matter should also be investigated," Balakrishanan said.

The youth wing of CPI, the AIYF, alleged the Congress and the BJP were trying to incite violence in the state capital. "Both the parties have crossed all limits and is engaged in this protest drama. The Opposition must explain why they are protesting.It seems like, there is a conspiracy behind this.

Just minutes after the fire broke out, the BJP leaders reached the spot and it shows that there is a conspiracy behind the incident," the AIYF said in a statement.

The state government has been drawing flak in the gold smuggling case involving a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate and the matter is being probed by central agencies including the NIA, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate. The NIA has arrested many including former employees of the Consulate Swapna Suresh and Sarith.

The state government had earlier suspended senior IAS officer and the then IT secretary M Sivashankar, who was also the principal secretary to the chief minister, after allegations came up that he had close connection with Swapna Suresh.

The Congress had on Tuesday demanded an NIA probe into the matter, while the state BJP chief courted arrest for forcefully entering the complex soon after the fire broke out. The state government has appointed an expert panel

to look into the incident and asked it to submit the report within a week, while the crime branch will also probe the matter.

"A special team headed by Disaster Management Commissioner Kaushik has been appointed to probe the technical reason behind the fire that broke out in the secretariat, and to file the report within a week," the chief secretary's office said in a release. The crime branch team will be headed by ADGP Manoj Abraham.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and other senior officials, including members of the probe team, have already visited the spot.

The incident happened on the second floor of the North Sandwich Block where certain sections of the General Administration and the tourism department are functioning.