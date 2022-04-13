Police May Arrest Digvijaya For Fake, Communally Sensitive Tweet: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said the police may soon arrest Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a case related to allegedly posting fake and communally sensitive content online.

“MP Police may arrest Digvijaya Singh for posting a fake and communally sensitive tweet,” said Mishra.

The comment of Mishra came a day after a controversial social media post by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Amid tensions following clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, politics in the state has heated up with registering of FIRs against senior Congress leader.

Singh had posted a photo showing a group of people hoisting saffron flag on a mosque. However, the post turned out to be fake and subsequently, Singh’s post from his twitter account was deleted.

Mishra also questioned the intent of Congress leader in filing a complaint against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in an issue pertaining to 2019. “Congress was in power in the state at that time. Why no action was taken then? Why he was enjoying mockery of Rahul Gandhi then?” the Home Minister asked.

Singh had written to Bhopal Police Commissioner and Shyamla Hills police station to register a complaint against Chouhan for an old post on social media.

However, taking to Twitter the senior Congress leader today said, “as soon as I came to know that the picture is from Muzaffarpur, Bihar from 2017, I immediately deleted my tweet. But my questions about the Khargone riots remain."

“Is it a crime to ask questions in this country now? As the leader of the opposition, can we not question such an atmosphere being created against a section of the people of our country/state?" he further asked.

He also raised question on use of bulldozers “without notice and without investigation". “Will democracy now run on one-sided political considerations?" the Congress leader asked.

Meanwhile, action by the police and the district administration against the rioters continued in Khargone, and around 100 people have been arrested so far. Over 50 buildings were also demolished till Tuesday evening.

(With Agency Inputs)

