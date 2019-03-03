Police Prevents BJP Bike Rally due to Ongoing Board Exams in West Bengal; Clashes Ensued

BJP workers clashed with the police in several places of West Bengal Sunday as the saffron party were prevented from holding its 'Vijay Sankalp' rally at different places of the state.The law enforcers said they prevented the motorbike rally as permission had not been granted for the rallies owing to a ban on public rallies during the ongoing school board examinations.The 'Vijay Sankalp' bike rally is a part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people.Clashes between BJP workers and policemen took place at Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district, Midnapore town and Goaltore in West Midnapore, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur when they took out the motorcycle rallies.Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the saffron party workers at Asansol and Goaltore leaving some people from both sides injured.Rallies would be held even if the police arrest his party cadres, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said in Durgapur."Hundreds of Sankalp yatras are being held in the country and in Bengal also. It will be held even if police arrest us," Ghosh said.Saffron party leaders engaged in arguments with police in the city as they were prevented from taking out rallie owing the lack of permission.