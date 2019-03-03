English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Prevents BJP Bike Rally due to Ongoing Board Exams in West Bengal; Clashes Ensued
Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the saffron party workers at Asansol and Goaltore leaving some people from both sides injured.
BJP workers clash with police in West Bengal after the party was prevented from holding rally during to ongoing board exams. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Kolkata: BJP workers clashed with the police in several places of West Bengal Sunday as the saffron party were prevented from holding its 'Vijay Sankalp' rally at different places of the state.
The law enforcers said they prevented the motorbike rally as permission had not been granted for the rallies owing to a ban on public rallies during the ongoing school board examinations.
The 'Vijay Sankalp' bike rally is a part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people.
Clashes between BJP workers and policemen took place at Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district, Midnapore town and Goaltore in West Midnapore, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur when they took out the motorcycle rallies.
Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the saffron party workers at Asansol and Goaltore leaving some people from both sides injured.
Rallies would be held even if the police arrest his party cadres, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said in Durgapur.
"Hundreds of Sankalp yatras are being held in the country and in Bengal also. It will be held even if police arrest us," Ghosh said.
Saffron party leaders engaged in arguments with police in the city as they were prevented from taking out rallie owing the lack of permission.
The law enforcers said they prevented the motorbike rally as permission had not been granted for the rallies owing to a ban on public rallies during the ongoing school board examinations.
The 'Vijay Sankalp' bike rally is a part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people.
Clashes between BJP workers and policemen took place at Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district, Midnapore town and Goaltore in West Midnapore, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur when they took out the motorcycle rallies.
Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the saffron party workers at Asansol and Goaltore leaving some people from both sides injured.
Rallies would be held even if the police arrest his party cadres, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said in Durgapur.
"Hundreds of Sankalp yatras are being held in the country and in Bengal also. It will be held even if police arrest us," Ghosh said.
Saffron party leaders engaged in arguments with police in the city as they were prevented from taking out rallie owing the lack of permission.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paris Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow Makes Heads Turn at Tommy Hilfiger Show
- On Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday, Makers of 'Saaho' Drop New BTS Teaser of Prabhas-starrer
- Depp in Defamation Lawsuit Against Heard: She Began Relationship With Elon Musk 1 Month into Marriage
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Signed 'Isn't It Romantic' And It'll Definitely Make You Laugh
- Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Will Break Her 'No-kissing' Policy Only for This Bollywood Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results