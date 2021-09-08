Police Search House of Woman Who Claims to Be Second Wife of Maha Minister Munde

Police from Beed district on Wednesday conducted searches at the house of Karuna Sharma, a woman who claims to be a second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, here, an official said. Sharma was arrested at Parli in central Maharashtra’s Beed district on Sunday for allegedly attacking a man and hurling casteist abuse after she had announced that she was going to hold a press conference to reveal something.

Police also claimed to have seized a revolver from her car after the arrest. A special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Jaaybhaye carried out searches at Sharma’s house on SV Road in suburban Santacruz on Wednesday morning, a local police official said, without giving more details.

