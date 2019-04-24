English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Policies Tailored to Help Big Industrialist, Nothing for Common Man': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Govt
Attacking the BJP over farmers’ issues, she said that the BJP has money to waive off the loans of industrialists, but has no money to help the distressed farmers.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi trained the guns at the Modi government saying that the Prime Minister was forming policies for big industrialists, while the issues of the common people remain unaddressed.
“Policies are being tailored to benefit big industrialists and not for the common man. When I went to Varanasi, I came to know the prime minister has not visited any village till date. This government has snatched away the employment opportunities from our youth and has shut down the MNREGA scheme,” Priyanka said while addressing a rally in UP’s Fatehpur. Fatehpur will be going to polls in fifth phase on May 6.
Attacking the BJP over farmers’ issues, she said that the BJP has money to waive off the loans of industrialists, but has no money to help the distressed farmers.
“To understand the problems of people, one needs to visit them. But our PM is busy with his foreign trips and interviews with celebrities,” she said, in a veiled attack at PM Modi over his candid interview with actor Akshay Kumar which was aired this morning.
She accused the BJP of ‘destroying the country’ and said that the party should be ‘taught a lesson by being voted out’.
“The BJP has forgotten that it is the people who have brought them to power. Today the country is in danger. To secure the future of your children and the nation you have to vote for Congress,” she said.
“Policies are being tailored to benefit big industrialists and not for the common man. When I went to Varanasi, I came to know the prime minister has not visited any village till date. This government has snatched away the employment opportunities from our youth and has shut down the MNREGA scheme,” Priyanka said while addressing a rally in UP’s Fatehpur. Fatehpur will be going to polls in fifth phase on May 6.
Attacking the BJP over farmers’ issues, she said that the BJP has money to waive off the loans of industrialists, but has no money to help the distressed farmers.
“To understand the problems of people, one needs to visit them. But our PM is busy with his foreign trips and interviews with celebrities,” she said, in a veiled attack at PM Modi over his candid interview with actor Akshay Kumar which was aired this morning.
She accused the BJP of ‘destroying the country’ and said that the party should be ‘taught a lesson by being voted out’.
“The BJP has forgotten that it is the people who have brought them to power. Today the country is in danger. To secure the future of your children and the nation you have to vote for Congress,” she said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
- Asian Club Volleyball Championships: Pro Volleyball League champions Chennai Spartans Reach Semis
- Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: God of Cricket and His Cars - BMW, Maruti, Ferrari & More
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results