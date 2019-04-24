Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Policies Tailored to Help Big Industrialist, Nothing for Common Man': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Govt

Attacking the BJP over farmers’ issues, she said that the BJP has money to waive off the loans of industrialists, but has no money to help the distressed farmers.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 24, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi trained the guns at the Modi government saying that the Prime Minister was forming policies for big industrialists, while the issues of the common people remain unaddressed.

“Policies are being tailored to benefit big industrialists and not for the common man. When I went to Varanasi, I came to know the prime minister has not visited any village till date. This government has snatched away the employment opportunities from our youth and has shut down the MNREGA scheme,” Priyanka said while addressing a rally in UP’s Fatehpur. Fatehpur will be going to polls in fifth phase on May 6.

Attacking the BJP over farmers’ issues, she said that the BJP has money to waive off the loans of industrialists, but has no money to help the distressed farmers.

“To understand the problems of people, one needs to visit them. But our PM is busy with his foreign trips and interviews with celebrities,” she said, in a veiled attack at PM Modi over his candid interview with actor Akshay Kumar which was aired this morning.

She accused the BJP of ‘destroying the country’ and said that the party should be ‘taught a lesson by being voted out’.

“The BJP has forgotten that it is the people who have brought them to power. Today the country is in danger. To secure the future of your children and the nation you have to vote for Congress,” she said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
