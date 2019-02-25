English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Political Blame Game Erupts in West Bengal After Retired Cop Names Mamata Banerjee in 'Suicide Note'
Dutt, a 1986-batch IPS officer, passed away on February 19 and blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for his extreme step in a suicide note that went viral on social media.
Mamata Banerjee at sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, in Kolkata. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The alleged suicide of senior police officer Gaurav Dutt in Kolkata has kicked off another row in West Bengal with the officer's wife mulling to approach the Supreme Court along with BJP leader Mukul Roy.
Dutt, a 1986-batch IPS officer, passed away on February 19 and blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for his extreme step in a suicide note that went viral on social media. He accused Banerjee of abetting his suicide by keeping him on "compulsory waiting" — a punitive step when an officer is not given a posting — and for withholding his dues after he retired on December 31, 2018.
Attacking the CM, BJP leader Mukul Roy demanded Banerjee's arrest for abetment to suicide and also said there should be a CBI probe into the case. "This is for the first time in the history of West Bengal that a senior IPS officer committed suicide and blamed the government or a party leader," he said.
Dutt's wife returned home on Tuesday to find him in a pool of blood at his Salt Lake home. His wrists were slit. He was immediately taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Three weeks ago, high drama ensued in the stated capital after Banerjee protested against the arbitrary action by the CBI on the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scam. The alleged suicide is likely to further escalate the tension between the ruling and opposition parties.
Dutt, a 1986-batch IPS officer, passed away on February 19 and blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for his extreme step in a suicide note that went viral on social media. He accused Banerjee of abetting his suicide by keeping him on "compulsory waiting" — a punitive step when an officer is not given a posting — and for withholding his dues after he retired on December 31, 2018.
A 1986 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre GC Dutt committed suicide on February 19. He has accused West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee for abetment. pic.twitter.com/4CV9uT3fwB— Sumit Kumar Singh (@invincibleidea) February 21, 2019
Attacking the CM, BJP leader Mukul Roy demanded Banerjee's arrest for abetment to suicide and also said there should be a CBI probe into the case. "This is for the first time in the history of West Bengal that a senior IPS officer committed suicide and blamed the government or a party leader," he said.
Dutt's wife returned home on Tuesday to find him in a pool of blood at his Salt Lake home. His wrists were slit. He was immediately taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Three weeks ago, high drama ensued in the stated capital after Banerjee protested against the arbitrary action by the CBI on the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scam. The alleged suicide is likely to further escalate the tension between the ruling and opposition parties.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Oscars 2019: Complete List of Winners
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results