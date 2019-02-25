LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Political Blame Game Erupts in West Bengal After Retired Cop Names Mamata Banerjee in 'Suicide Note'

Dutt, a 1986-batch IPS officer, passed away on February 19 and blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for his extreme step in a suicide note that went viral on social media.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee at sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, in Kolkata. (File photo)
New Delhi: The alleged suicide of senior police officer Gaurav Dutt in Kolkata has kicked off another row in West Bengal with the officer's wife mulling to approach the Supreme Court along with BJP leader Mukul Roy.

Dutt, a 1986-batch IPS officer, passed away on February 19 and blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for his extreme step in a suicide note that went viral on social media. He accused Banerjee of abetting his suicide by keeping him on "compulsory waiting" — a punitive step when an officer is not given a posting — and for withholding his dues after he retired on December 31, 2018.



Attacking the CM, BJP leader Mukul Roy demanded Banerjee's arrest for abetment to suicide and also said there should be a CBI probe into the case. "This is for the first time in the history of West Bengal that a senior IPS officer committed suicide and blamed the government or a party leader," he said.

Dutt's wife returned home on Tuesday to find him in a pool of blood at his Salt Lake home. His wrists were slit. He was immediately taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Three weeks ago, high drama ensued in the stated capital after Banerjee protested against the arbitrary action by the CBI on the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scam. The alleged suicide is likely to further escalate the tension between the ruling and opposition parties.


| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
