‘Political Courtesy’: Trinamool Congress on Mamata Banerjee Sending Kurtas, Sweets To PM Modi

Trinamool Congress leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has supported his party supremo Mamata Banerjee after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the West Bengal Chief Minister sent him kurtas which she had personally selected.PM Modi also went on to say that Banerjee sent him ‘misti’ after she learnt that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent him ‘misti’ too. In a apolitical interview to actor Akshay Kumar, PM Modi opened up about his association with various political leaders including Mamata.Modi, said: “It may affect me during elections but I can admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas... When Banerjee found out that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started to send me those.”Reacting to this, senior TMC leader Chattopadhyay said, “If Mamata Banerjee has sent sweets, she has done the right thing because this is political courtesy in a democracy. There is nothing wrong with it.”Chattopadyay also went on to defend the West Bengal Chief Minister saying that he has also been an MLA for 28 years and has worked in harmony with opposition party leaders in various committees.“When we are in election mode, we fight and criticise each other. But after elections when we are responsible to build the country or state so we work with opposition parties too,” added Chattopadhyay.While this reference to Banerjee speaks of bonhomie, both leaders have taken potshots against each other in the ongoing campaign. In her speech in Sreerampur, Banerjee had lashed out on Modi by saying, “In Bangla, we give rasgullas and tea to guests, so we will give them those, but not a single vote.”