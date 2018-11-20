Political Dangal in Saifai on Mulayam's 80th Birthday as Shivpal and Akhilesh Try to Out-Do Each Other

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 80th birthday will not only be a major milestone for the Samajwadi Party patriarch, but will also be the setting for yet another flashpoint between son Akhilesh and brother Shivpal who have planned rival celebrations on November 22.Shivpal, who recently floated his own political outfit after falling out with his nephew, has announced a grand ‘dangal’ to celebrate the occasion as an ode to Mulayam’s days as a district wrestler.Speaking to News18 on Tuesday, Shivpal said, “We will be celebrating Netaji’s birthday in grand style. A grand ‘dangal’ has been organised in Saifai to celebrate his birthday. We will also be organising celebrations across the state. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has also decided to celebrate the day as Secularism Day.”The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party has also announced special programmes in Lucknow and Etawah.On the other hand, the Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party has announced state-wide celebrations and asked its district units to organise events. Speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav is three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He has also worked as defence minister and represents Azamgarh seat in Lok Sabha. The Samajwadi Party has asked its district and city units to celebrate his birthday.”Shivpal’s new political party has announced it will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections on all seats in UP except for the one Mulayam will contest. Shivpal has also announced a joint rally on December 9 with Bahujan Mukti Party at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow.