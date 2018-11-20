English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Political Dangal in Saifai on Mulayam's 80th Birthday as Shivpal and Akhilesh Try to Out-Do Each Other
Shivpal, who recently floated his own political outfit after falling out with his nephew, has announced a grand ‘dangal’ to celebrate the occasion as an ode to Mulayam’s days as a district wrestler.
File image of Shivpal Yadav, SP Supremo Mulayam Singh and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
Loading...
Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 80th birthday will not only be a major milestone for the Samajwadi Party patriarch, but will also be the setting for yet another flashpoint between son Akhilesh and brother Shivpal who have planned rival celebrations on November 22.
Shivpal, who recently floated his own political outfit after falling out with his nephew, has announced a grand ‘dangal’ to celebrate the occasion as an ode to Mulayam’s days as a district wrestler.
Speaking to News18 on Tuesday, Shivpal said, “We will be celebrating Netaji’s birthday in grand style. A grand ‘dangal’ has been organised in Saifai to celebrate his birthday. We will also be organising celebrations across the state. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has also decided to celebrate the day as Secularism Day.”
The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party has also announced special programmes in Lucknow and Etawah.
On the other hand, the Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party has announced state-wide celebrations and asked its district units to organise events. Speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav is three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He has also worked as defence minister and represents Azamgarh seat in Lok Sabha. The Samajwadi Party has asked its district and city units to celebrate his birthday.”
Shivpal’s new political party has announced it will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections on all seats in UP except for the one Mulayam will contest. Shivpal has also announced a joint rally on December 9 with Bahujan Mukti Party at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow.
Shivpal, who recently floated his own political outfit after falling out with his nephew, has announced a grand ‘dangal’ to celebrate the occasion as an ode to Mulayam’s days as a district wrestler.
Speaking to News18 on Tuesday, Shivpal said, “We will be celebrating Netaji’s birthday in grand style. A grand ‘dangal’ has been organised in Saifai to celebrate his birthday. We will also be organising celebrations across the state. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has also decided to celebrate the day as Secularism Day.”
The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party has also announced special programmes in Lucknow and Etawah.
On the other hand, the Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party has announced state-wide celebrations and asked its district units to organise events. Speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav is three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He has also worked as defence minister and represents Azamgarh seat in Lok Sabha. The Samajwadi Party has asked its district and city units to celebrate his birthday.”
Shivpal’s new political party has announced it will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections on all seats in UP except for the one Mulayam will contest. Shivpal has also announced a joint rally on December 9 with Bahujan Mukti Party at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disheartened by Thugs of Hindostan’s Poor Box Office Run, Exhibitors Demand Refund
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
- Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations, Says She is Doing This to Hide Her Faults
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...