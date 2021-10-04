Political Leaders Across Parties Express Grief Over Lakhimpur Khera Tragedy, In Solidarity With Farmers

Political leaders across parties have condemned the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight people, including four farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, were killed.

The week-long farmer protests in Lakhimpur began over a comment by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on September 25 and took a violent turn on Sunday, ending with the death of eight persons, including three BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly lynched.

The incident happened at Tikonia-Banbirpur road when the farmers were protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Banbirpur village. A local police official said that the farmers got enraged after two SUVs reportedly belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hit them and injured many farmers. Massive chaos and arson broke out soon after and police rushed to the spot.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in a video message on Twitter claimed that the violence broke out after the farmers, who were on their way back home following protests against the farm laws, were attacked with a vehicle. He further alleged that fire was opened at them.

Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni told news agency ANI that the car lost balance after and ended up killing two people after “miscreants from the agitating farmers” began pelting stones at the vehicle.

Here’s how leaders cutting across political lines have reacted to the incident:

- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri is “unfortunate” and that actions will be taken against whoever is responsible for the same.

- “Violence or provocation of violence is no solution to any problem,” former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said.

- Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the incident and shared his condolences with the “bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the “sacrifice” of those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident “will not go in vain.”

- Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav termed the incident as “inhuman and cruel.”

- Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also took to Twitter as well to raise his voice against the “brutal treatment meted out to farmers,” saying that the incident is “unforgivable.” “I am a farmer. I understand the pain of the farmers. I will go to Lakhimpur tomorrow morning to stand by them in these difficult circumstances,” he tweeted.

