POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Political Leaders in Chhattisgarh Condole Former CM Ajit Jogi's Death

File photo of Ajit Jogi.

File photo of Ajit Jogi.

In his condolence message, current chief minister Bhupesh Baghel recalled Jogi's contribution in the development of the state.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
Share this:

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the death of former state chief minister Ajit Jogi on Friday, who died at a private hospital here this afternoon.


"I am deeply saddened by the death of Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh. I pray to god to rest his soul in peace. His death is an irreparable loss to the state. I express my deepest condolences to his family members," Uikey said in a statement.

In his condolence message, Baghel recalled Jogi's contribution in the development of the state.

"Jogi's death is an irreparable loss to the state. He laid a roadmap for the development of the state and delivered

an important role as a skilled politician and administrator in its progress," Baghel said. "After the creation of the state, I got the opportunity to work as a cabinet minister in the government headed by Jogi. He set the direction to work for the welfare of villages, poor and farmers in the state. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace."

Opposition BJP's state unit chief Vikram Usendi hailed Jogi saying that he achieved every position he deserved on his own merit.

"He was a skilled administrator, which proved very useful to him after he took over as the first chief minister

of the state. The development of Chhattisgarh and welfare of the people were his priority and he constantly worked for it. His death has left a vacuum that can never be filled," he said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading