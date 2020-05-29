Political Leaders in Chhattisgarh Condole Former CM Ajit Jogi's Death

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the death of former state chief minister Ajit Jogi on Friday, who died at a private hospital here this afternoon.







"I am deeply saddened by the death of Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh. I pray to god to rest his soul in peace. His death is an irreparable loss to the state. I express my deepest condolences to his family members," Uikey said in a statement.

In his condolence message, Baghel recalled Jogi's contribution in the development of the state.

"Jogi's death is an irreparable loss to the state. He laid a roadmap for the development of the state and delivered



an important role as a skilled politician and administrator in its progress," Baghel said. "After the creation of the state, I got the opportunity to work as a cabinet minister in the government headed by Jogi. He set the direction to work for the welfare of villages, poor and farmers in the state. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace."

Opposition BJP's state unit chief Vikram Usendi hailed Jogi saying that he achieved every position he deserved on his own merit.

"He was a skilled administrator, which proved very useful to him after he took over as the first chief minister



of the state. The development of Chhattisgarh and welfare of the people were his priority and he constantly worked for it. His death has left a vacuum that can never be filled," he said.