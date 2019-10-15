Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Political Leaders in Kashmir Will be Released if They Back Peace: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

He said the government will not entertain anyone who plans to destroy peace in Jammu & Kashmir and will set free those leaders who will support the cause.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
Political Leaders in Kashmir Will be Released if They Back Peace: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
File photo of BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

Chandrapur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said political leaders under house arrest in Kashmir will be released if they cooperate with the administration for maintaining peace.

Speaking to reporters in the east Maharashtra city before addressing a campaign rally for the party candidate, Hussain said (post-paid) mobile services have already become operational.

"The government will not entertain anyone who plans to destroy peace in Jammu & Kashmir. The government will set free those leaders who will support the cause of peace in J&K," he said.

Many political leaders were kept under house arrest since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was withdrawn under Article 370.

Hussain said like Pakistan the Congress was also trying to malign the image of India on the abrogation of Article 370.

On a day the Maharashtra BJP in its manifesto demanded Bharat Ratna honour for late Veer Savarkar, Hussain questioned the Congress' opposition to the name of the Hindutva ideologue who had served jail during freedom struggle.

He also took a dig at Congress over defection of its leaders to the ruling camp in Maharashtra. "The Congress is a sinking ship. Many of its leaders have already jumped out and joined other parties," he said.

The BJP leader said his party ushered in development in Maharashtra unlike the erstwhile Congress-NCP government.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

