English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Political Parties’ Expenditure on Online Ads Doubles This Election Season, BJP Tops the List
The budget of political parties for online promotion is growing exponentially with a surge in smartphone sales in the last five years, and a cut-throat competition among telecom operators to offer cheap data packs.
File photo of a supporter holding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party symbol. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Kolkata: Online advertising expenditure by political parties is likely to double to Rs 400-500 crore this Lok Sabha election compared to 2014, riding on the growing smartphone penetration and cheaper Internet packs, experts said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the pack in advertising spend in the digital space, they said.
"The total advertising expenditure on election campaigns could be between Rs 2,500-3,000 crore in the 2019 general elections," said Ashish Bhasin, CEO- Greater South, Dentsu Aegis Network.
"Of this, ad spends on the social media and other digital platforms could be around Rs 500 crore," Bhasin, who is also the company's chairman and CEO-India, told PTI.
Bhasin said the overall expenditure also includes the manpower cost for campaigning, but not the spends on advertising government schemes and programmes.
Another advertising professional said the budget of political parties for online promotion is growing exponentially with a surge in smartphone sales in the last five years, and a cut-throat competition among telecom operators to offer cheap data packs.
He added that there are separate estimates for constituency-specific advertising in some of the regions.
According to Google's Political Advertising Transparency Report, the total spend on its various digital segments surpassed Rs 86,311,600 since February 19 this year.
A similar report by Facebook showed such expenditure at Rs 121,845,456 for 61,248 ads. The 2019 general election is being held in seven
phases across the country, from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the pack in advertising spend in the digital space, they said.
"The total advertising expenditure on election campaigns could be between Rs 2,500-3,000 crore in the 2019 general elections," said Ashish Bhasin, CEO- Greater South, Dentsu Aegis Network.
"Of this, ad spends on the social media and other digital platforms could be around Rs 500 crore," Bhasin, who is also the company's chairman and CEO-India, told PTI.
Bhasin said the overall expenditure also includes the manpower cost for campaigning, but not the spends on advertising government schemes and programmes.
Another advertising professional said the budget of political parties for online promotion is growing exponentially with a surge in smartphone sales in the last five years, and a cut-throat competition among telecom operators to offer cheap data packs.
He added that there are separate estimates for constituency-specific advertising in some of the regions.
According to Google's Political Advertising Transparency Report, the total spend on its various digital segments surpassed Rs 86,311,600 since February 19 this year.
A similar report by Facebook showed such expenditure at Rs 121,845,456 for 61,248 ads. The 2019 general election is being held in seven
phases across the country, from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-worthy, See Here
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Have Eyes on Pogba, Coutinho’s Barcelona Future in Balance
- Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results