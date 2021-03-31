Political Parties Gear Up for Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections

The upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases and will be no less than a litmus test for all political parties. The elections are being touted as a semi-final before the State Assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2022.

This is the reason that all the major political parties in the state are gearing up to fight local body polls with their full strength. The panchayat elections in the state also got interesting this time with the entry of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM besides BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress.

Being the ruling party in the state, BJP needs to perform exceptionally well and the party has entrusted its key workers and officials with the task to create more popularity for the party by highlighting the development work and achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The party has made it clear that no office bearer or his relative will be given a ticket this time. The BJP plans to focus on the young and educated candidates. The party has also appointed an in-charge for every district.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, hopes to gain maximum leverage from the ongoing farmer protests and has entrusted its district units with the responsibility of giving tickets to the candidates.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has given the responsibility of the distribution of tickets to party’s zonal heads. BSP boss Mayawati has made it clear that the tickets in the assembly elections will be given based on the performance of the panchayat elections.

Congress, too, is expecting a comeback in the state with the panchayat elections. The party has already instructed the district officer bearers to look for qualified candidates only.

The Aam Aadmi Party is testing its potential in the UP Panchayat elections for the first time. The party has already announced the candidate names for some seats. Top leaders of the party are often seen raising local issues to cement the party’s base at the ground level.