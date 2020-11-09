Political Parties Lock Horns in UP for Crucial Bypolls on 7 Seats

The results of by polls on seven assembly seats in UP will play a crucial role in the ongoing politics in the state. On one hand, the results will draw a clear picture about claims made by the BJP about it’s achievements during the Covid-19 . On the other hand it will reveal the status of the opposition parties which have raised several issues recently.

BJP Malhani candidate Manoj Singh has been earlier with the Allahabad University Students' Union. Samajwadi Party had given ticket to Lucky Yadav, whose father Parasnath Yadav had won the 2017 assembly polls, but his death has resulted in the by-election. BSP has fielded Jai Prakash, while Congress had made Rakesh Mishra their candidate. Strongman and former MP Dhananjay Singh had also filed nomination along with his wife as independent candidates from this seat making the contest more interesting.

Unnao’s Bangarmau seat was held by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sngh Sengar, but after his conviction in the rape case it went vacant. BJP had fielded Shrikant Katiyar from this seat while SP fielded Suresh Kumar Pal and BSP gave ticket to Mahesh Prasad. Congress had declared Aarti Bajpai as their candidate from Bangarmau. Sengar used to enjoy clout on this seat but fielding someone not related to Sengar or his family will be the litmus test for BJP in retaining this seat.

The Tundla seat went vacant after SP Singh Baghel was elected as an MP from BJP, the party has fielded Prempal Dhangar while the SP has fielded Maharaj Singh Dhangar and Sanjeev Kumar Chak is contesting from BSP and Sneha Lata from Congress.

Ghatamput assembly seat went vacant after the death of BJP minister Kamalrani Varun who died recently due to coronavirus . BJP has fielded Upendra Kushwaha on this seat while SP had made Indrajit Katori their candidate. The BSP had fielded Kuldeep Kumar from this seat while Congress fielded Kripa Shankar.

The Naugaon Sadat assembly seat also went vacant after the demise of UP Minister Chetan Chauhan due to Covid-19 . The BJP has fielded the wife of late minister, Sangeeta Chauhan from this seat. She was facing competition from SP’s Syed Jawwd Abbas and BSP’s Furqan Ahmad. The Congress party had fielded Kamlesh Singh as their candidate from this seat.

The by-election on Bulandshahr seat was held due to the death of BJP's Virendra Singh Sirohi. The BJP has nominated Usha Sirohi, wife of the late Sirohi, on this seat. SP had not fielded candidates from here, but had left the seat for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal which fielded Praveen Singh from this seat. The BSP had given the ticket to Mohammad Yunus, Congress had fielded Sushil Chaudhary.

The by-election to Deoria assembly seat was being held in this seat due to the death of BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh. BJP had given ticket to Satya Prakash Mani from here who teaches at Sant Vinoba PG College. SP had declared Brahmashankar Tripathi as their candidate. BSP has fielded Abhayanath Tripathi while the Congress has fielded Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi.

Interestingly, out of seven assembly seats which have had by-elections, six were won by the BJP while one seat (Malhani) went to the Samajwadi Party. The by-elections will be working as testing waters for many parties ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls as it will give the parties an idea about the public mood.