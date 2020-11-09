Political Parties Urge West Bengal CEO to Ensure Flawless Electoral Roll Revision

Parties cutting across political lines Monday urged the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) to ensure flawless electoral roll revision and include migrant labourers, who returned to the state during the lockdown, in the corrected list. The CEO Monday held a meeting with representatives of all political parties in the state and spoke of the process of electoral roll revision from November 18-December 15.

This will be the last electoral roll revision before the April-May assembly polls next year. The electoral roll revision will be conducted across more than 78,000 booths of the state.

We have told the Election Commission to ensure that electoral roll revision should be flawless so that no new voter is left out and false voters or those who have expired are omitted from the list. The entire exercise should be flawlessand attempts to tamper with the list by certain sections should be averted, CPI(M) central committee leader Rabin Deb, who was present at the meeting, later told reporters. Echoing him, BJP state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar said the EC should ensure that no one does any mischief during the electoral roll revision for next one month.

There might be an attempt by a certain section to conduct some mischief during the electoral roll revision. It is the duty of EC to ensure the list revision is free and fair and devoid of any unwarranted pressure at the ground level, he said. The ruling TMC delegation demanded that the EC should make alternative arrangements and keep officials in reserve due to the post-pandemic new normal.

Extra officials should be kept in reserve in case someone gets infected with coronavirus . The roll revision should not be affected, said a TMC leader. The Congress delegation demanded that the migrant workers, who have returned to the state and plans to stay back should be enrolled in the new voter list.

Lakhs of migrant labourers have returned to the state during the lockdown. Most of them had become voters of different states. As they have returned steps should be taken to enrol them in the new voter list in the state, Congress leader Ritzu Ghosal said.