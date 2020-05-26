'Political Pollution': BJP on Congress Reaction to Centre's Coronavirus, Amphan Measures

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at the Congress on Tuesday, saying that instead of being a part of solution to the problems facing the country, the opposition party is creating "political pollution".

Speaking to reporters, the minority affairs minister said the country is witnessing a time of unprecedented crisis with coronavirus and Amphan cyclone but the opposition party is busy doing "hit and run politics".

"The Congress has become laboratory of political hypocrisy in pandemic period," he later said in a statement. His remarks came after criticism by Congress leaders of government's measures to combat coronavirus and revive the economy.

Instead of creating confusion among people, the Congress should try to become a part of confidence building measures in these hours of crisis, Naqvi said.

"Instead of becoming a part of solution to problem, the Congress is creating political pollution," he claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the safety and well-being of the country and its people by taking along all sections, he said, adding that it has taken state governments into confidence in the fight against the pandemic.

"The state governments have been provided all necessary assistance to deal with the crisis. Farsighted steps taken by India to tackle the pandemic has ensured India is playing pivotal role for health and well-being of the people of the country in comparison to all the well-resourced countries of the world," he claimed.