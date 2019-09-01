Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Article Headline: Political Posturing + No Strategy = Botched Up NRC: What Prashant Kishor's Calculation Says About Assam Citizens' List

Prashant Kishor, who joined JDU in September last year, said the exercise has been misunderstood as solution for a complex solution.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Article Headline: Political Posturing + No Strategy = Botched Up NRC: What Prashant Kishor's Calculation Says About Assam Citizens' List
File photo of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.
Loading...

New Delhi: Well-known election strategist and Janata Dal United leader Prashant Kishor on Sunday came out in opposition against the National Register of Citizen and said it is a ‘botched up’ process meant to leave lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country.

Prashant Kishor, who joined JDU in September last year, said the exercise has been misunderstood as solution for a complex solution. “Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic & systemic challenges,” Kishor wrote on Twitter.

Prashant Kishor is the national vice president of JDU which is an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, however, is yet to make a comment on the NRC which has already been opposed by many political parties including BJP Assam state unit.

On Saturday, the final list of NRC was released. Over 19 lakh applicants have failed to make it to the updated NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the citizenship list. Of them, 3,11,21,004 found their names, while 19,06,657 applicants were excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office read. Those who have been excluded from the NRC will have 120 days to appeal against it at the Foreigners Tribunals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram