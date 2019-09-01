New Delhi: Well-known election strategist and Janata Dal United leader Prashant Kishor on Sunday came out in opposition against the National Register of Citizen and said it is a ‘botched up’ process meant to leave lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country.

Prashant Kishor, who joined JDU in September last year, said the exercise has been misunderstood as solution for a complex solution. “Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic & systemic challenges,” Kishor wrote on Twitter.

Prashant Kishor is the national vice president of JDU which is an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, however, is yet to make a comment on the NRC which has already been opposed by many political parties including BJP Assam state unit.

On Saturday, the final list of NRC was released. Over 19 lakh applicants have failed to make it to the updated NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the citizenship list. Of them, 3,11,21,004 found their names, while 19,06,657 applicants were excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office read. Those who have been excluded from the NRC will have 120 days to appeal against it at the Foreigners Tribunals.

