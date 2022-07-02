Resolution on Udaipur Murder, Statement on Telangana Likely at BJP National Executive Meet

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday undertook a review of the implementation of various central government schemes like Samman Nidhi, Awas Yojana, Ujjawala and Ayushman Bharat in party-ruled states and held discussions on preparations in poll-bound states.

At the ongoing National Executive meeting in Hyderabad, the BJP is likely to adopt two main resolutions, a national resolution which could mention the Udaipur attack in which a tailor was hacked to death by two men over communal tensions, and an economic one which would include the Garib Kalyan schemes.

“Nadda ji praised PM’s Garib Kalyan schemes and credited them for the elections results. When world over the economy is on downward slope, ours is doing well,” senior party leader Vasundhara Raje told News18.

She added that the office-bearers’ meet also discussed elections that were held recently in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, as well as bypolls in Rampur and Azamgarh. Presentations were also made by prabharis of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. While Manik Saha presented a report on Tripura, Nalin Kohli made a presentation for Nagaland and Earnest Mawrie reported for Meghalaya.

Raje said the party’s focus is on grassroot connect. “To reach every booth and interact with the grassroot workers is important, and this was communicated to the office-bearers,” she said.

The BJP is likely to include a statement on Telangana since the three-day National Executive meeting is being held in Hyderabad. The meeting concludes on July 3 with a mega rally likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the BJP setting its sights on the Telangana elections next year to expand its presence in the south, the ruling TRS has taken a string of potshots at the saffron party, the latest being from TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

“Don’t forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai. #TelanganaThePowerhouse, please visit, take notes & try to implement in your states,” he tweeted.

Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don’t forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai ☕️ #TelanganaThePowerhouse 👇 please visit, take notes & try to implement in your states pic.twitter.com/Ub0JRXSIUA — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 1, 2022

Hitting back, BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: “Below the belt politics of the pink party ahead of #BJPNECInTelangana shows Shri KCR’s desperation…”

Resonance for PM @narendramodi ji’s Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan and growing popularity of @BJP4India in Telangana has put @trspartyonline on a slippery ground. Below the belt politics of the pink party ahead of #BJPNECInTelangana shows Shri KCR’s desperation. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 2, 2022

“Such low political discourse and indecent language for the most-loved leader of the country will further strengthen Telangana’s resolve to oust the corrupt and inefficient KCR government.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.