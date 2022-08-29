'Political Stunt, Diversionary Tactic': What BJP Said on Kejriwal Sarkar's Confidence Motion in Assembly

The BJP on Monday called the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly a “political stunt”, saying there is no numerical threat to the AAP government in the Capital.

Sources in the BJP said no one has asked Kejriwal to prove his majority and there is no threat to his government given the kind of majority AAP enjoys in the assembly.

A BJP leader said Kejriwal is misusing the floor of the assembly to forward his political agenda and “baseless allegations” of horse-trading against the BJP in Delhi. “The rumour of AAP MLAs going missing came from the AAP camp itself and this is all a diversion tactic from the liquor scam under which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the prime accused. Now the CM has gone ahead to misuse the floor of the assembly for his politics,” he told News18.

On the floor of the house, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate that BJP did not want to discuss the “serious issue of confidence motion” in the assembly and wanted to disrupt the assembly. Kejriwal alleged that 12 of his MLAs were approached with Rs 20 crore each by BJP.

He also said that people had full faith in his government and no conspiracies would succeed against him. BJP MLAs were protesting in the assembly seeking a debate on other issues before they were marshaled outside the assembly. “The confidence motion will prove that BJP couldn’t even buy a single MLA,” Kejriwal said on the floor of the house. He also raised the issue of inflation and crony capitalism and mentioned poll-bound Gujarat too.

A BJP source said the Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly was AAP’s opportunity to do political propaganda as there was no threat of political instability in Delhi which would have required an essential legislative occurrence like a Confidence Motion. This is misuse of legislative privilege to play politics and the time devoted to proving a majority should be spent on governance in Delhi, a BJP source said.

