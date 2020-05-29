Political Tussle Amid Covid-19 Outbreak in MP as 'Missing' Posters of BJP Leader Pragya Thakur Surface in Bhopal

Even when Madhya Pradesh, one of the states worst affected by coronavirus, is battling to combat the spread of virus, political blame game has not taken a backseat. In fact, it has becoming nastier as the state assembly by-polls are scheduled to be held soon.

Posters declaring BJP Member of Parliament (MP), Pragya Singh Thakur, ‘missing’ have surfaced in her Lok Sabha constituency Bhopal, days after ‘missing' posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress to join BJP in March this year, were put up in Gwalior.

The ‘missing’ posters of Pragya Thakur read, “While residents of Bhopal are facing difficulties due to coronavirus outbreak, their MP is nowhere to be seen.”

In Scindia’s case, two local leaders were arrested by police.

The instance comes close on the heels of similar posters surfaced in Chhindwara claiming that MLA Kamal Nath and his MP son Nakul are missing from the district in such a difficult times.

While the BJP has not reacted on the posters surfaced in Bhopal, a right wing organisation called Sanskriti Bachao Manch has come forward criticising the incident.

“Despite being not physically present in Bhopal, the MP (Pragya Thakur) has been offering all the needed services. On her directives, the Manch volunteers are distributing food among 200 persons daily,” claimed Manch president Chandrashekhar Tiwari, who also said that Pragya Thakur was at AIIMS, Delhi for her eye treatment.

Moreover, he alleged that due to the "atrocities by Congress party", Pragya Thakur suffered from bone cancer.

Weeks ago, Pragya Thakur had strongly reacted when Congress leader Ravi Saxena had declared her to be ‘missing’ and announced Rs 5,000 reward to those who will find the BJP leader.

Taking to twitter, she had even claimed that she is still "bearing the brunt of Congress rule atrocities". Thakur had been accusing the then Congress government in Centre for the alleged custodial torture she was subjected to in the past.

