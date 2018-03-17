Political Uproar in Bihar After Tea-seller Near 'Narendra Modi Chowk' Killed in Alleged Post-poll Violence

: Three people have been arrested after a murderous mob attacked a tea-seller family near 'Narendra Modi Chowk' in Bihar's Darbhanga district in which one person was killed and his son seriously injured.The family alleged that attackers wanted to remove the board reading 'Narendra Modi Chowk' near Ramchandra Yadav's tea shop by RJD supporters after the by-poll results were announced. However, Police say the attack was related to an old land dispute in which another member of the family was killed two years ago.Additional Director General of Police, SK Singhal, toldon Saturday that situation was under control and forces have been deployed in the area.Meanwhile, the murder incident has snowballed into a into a political controversy with the leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) openly accusing RJD for inciting violence after its win from Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad assembly seat.Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are staging protest in the district. Union minister Giriraj Singh and state BJP head Nityanand Rai would be going to Bhadwa village where the incident took place.One of the injured Kamaldev Yadav is undergoing treatment in Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Narrating the incident he told News18, another son of Ramchandra Yadav said, "My family has been running a tea shop in a corner of the village. We decided to name it Narendra Modi Chowk two years ago. Then also we faced protest in which my younger brother was killed. They wanted to remove the board erected there. We did not budge. On Thursday, my family was attacked again in the night and he succumbed to injuries as there was deep cut mark on his neck, but I survived."Dismissing the police's claim, he said there was no land dispute behind the attack and the violent mob attacked his family members as they resisted them from abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh has accused the RJD of spreading fanaticism after its candidate Sarfaraz Alam won from Araria and warned against such incidents. "What was his fault? Only because he was running a tea shop and was inspired by Prime Minister Modi. Such things can't be tolerated."Darbhanga Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh told that police was investigating the matter from all possible angle.