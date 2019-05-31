Politician for Over 4 Decades & Ex-BJP President: Rajnath Singh Gets Defence Ministry in Team Modi 2.0

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Politician for Over 4 Decades & Ex-BJP President: Rajnath Singh Gets Defence Ministry in Team Modi 2.0
A politician for over four decades, Rajnath Singh was made the district president of the Jana Sangh in 1975 and became an MLA in 1977.
Loading...
Former Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh has been allocated the Defence Ministry a day after he returned to the Narendra Modi cabinet, taking an oath at a star-studded ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
In 1964, at the age of 13, Singh got associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and continued his association even while he was working as a lecturer in KB Post Graduate College at Mirzapur.
A politician for over four decades, he was made the district president of the Jana Sangh in 1975 and became an MLA in 1977. In 1994, he became a Rajya Sabha MP. Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2000 and 2002 after which he served as minister of agriculture in Vajpayee’s cabinet between 2003 and 2004. He was also the president of the BJP before Amit Shah from 2013 and 2014.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Singh retained the Lucknow seat by defeating his nearest rival Poonam Sinha by over 3.4 lakh votes. He beat Sinha, a Samajwadi Party candidate, by a margin of 3, 47,302 votes. Singh had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 27, 2749 votes in 2014 and had also won from Ghaziabad in the 2009 elections.
In 1964, at the age of 13, Singh got associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and continued his association even while he was working as a lecturer in KB Post Graduate College at Mirzapur.
A politician for over four decades, he was made the district president of the Jana Sangh in 1975 and became an MLA in 1977. In 1994, he became a Rajya Sabha MP. Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2000 and 2002 after which he served as minister of agriculture in Vajpayee’s cabinet between 2003 and 2004. He was also the president of the BJP before Amit Shah from 2013 and 2014.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Singh retained the Lucknow seat by defeating his nearest rival Poonam Sinha by over 3.4 lakh votes. He beat Sinha, a Samajwadi Party candidate, by a margin of 3, 47,302 votes. Singh had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 27, 2749 votes in 2014 and had also won from Ghaziabad in the 2009 elections.
#NewsAlert -- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) takes oath of office.#ModiSarkarDobara #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/Ui9HfhEonN— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results