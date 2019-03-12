English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Politicising Border Conflict Causing More Harm Than Help to BJP: Kejriwal
Kejriwal said people were now largely divided between "Modi-bhakts" and those who don't back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Aam Aadmi Party "will do whatever is in its power to defeat Modi".
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that BJP's politicisation of the "surgical strikes" on terror camps in Pakistan will not help them in the Lok Sabha election in Delhi.
"Whatever happened after the Pulwama attack on India-Pakistan border and the way BJP's conduct was, which politicised it, it is causing damage to the BJP. There's a notion that it is helping it but it is not, at least not in Delhi," he told reporters here.
Kejriwal said people were now largely divided between "Modi-bhakts" and those who don't back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Aam Aadmi Party "will do whatever is in its power to defeat Modi".
Kejriwal also said that many people had told him that they were apprehensive of a Pulwama-like attack just before the Lok Sabha polls.
"I am only saying what people told us... They told us that they were apprehensive for the last two years that they (BJP) will either foment a conflict over Ram Mandir or between India and Pakistan," he said.
A suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley on February 14, leading the Indian Air Force to bomb the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan.
"Whatever happened after the Pulwama attack on India-Pakistan border and the way BJP's conduct was, which politicised it, it is causing damage to the BJP. There's a notion that it is helping it but it is not, at least not in Delhi," he told reporters here.
Kejriwal said people were now largely divided between "Modi-bhakts" and those who don't back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Aam Aadmi Party "will do whatever is in its power to defeat Modi".
Kejriwal also said that many people had told him that they were apprehensive of a Pulwama-like attack just before the Lok Sabha polls.
"I am only saying what people told us... They told us that they were apprehensive for the last two years that they (BJP) will either foment a conflict over Ram Mandir or between India and Pakistan," he said.
A suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley on February 14, leading the Indian Air Force to bomb the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Breaks Silence on Dating Arjun Kapoor: Lucky to Find Second Chance at Being Happy
- Election 2019: Plea in SC to Ban Roadshows and Bike Rallies for Causing Environmental Damage
- 'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results