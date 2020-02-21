Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Politics in Country Facing 'Credibility Crisis' Due to Difference in Words and Deeds: Rajnath Singh

Observing that the word 'politics' has lost its meaning, Rajnath Singh called upon the people to accept the challenge of ending the credibility crisis in politics.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Politics in Country Facing 'Credibility Crisis' Due to Difference in Words and Deeds: Rajnath Singh
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The politics in the country is facing a "crisis of credibility" due to the difference in words and deeds of the politicians, and this needs to be checked, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

Observing that the word 'politics' has lost its meaning, Singh called upon the people to accept the challenge of ending the credibility crisis in politics.

"Politics is a system that takes the society on the path of righteousness. But, presently it has lost its meaning and essence and people hate it," he said while addressing Shivratri Mahotsav function of Brahmkumaris at Red Fort lawns.

This "credibility crisis" in politics has originated from the difference in words and deeds of the politicians, he claimed.

"Why cannot we take it as a challenge to end this crisis in politics," he said.

Asserting that the message of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' emanated from India, Singh said it was an "incredible" feature of our culture that considered all, including those living beyond the boundaries of the country, as one family.

"This message spread from Bharat to the whole world. Only large-hearted people can conceive this. Narrow-minded people can not even think of it," he said.

The defence minister termed Lord Shiva a symbol of "peaceful co-existence" and added that temples of the deity in all corners of the country completed the picture of an integral India.

He also associated Lord Shiva with the concept of unity in diversity that was a feature of India.

Singh appealed to the people to learn at least one language other than their mother tongue to promote social homogeneity, pointing to linguistic disputes in different states.

He also urged Brahmkumaris to help people rise above the narrowness of caste and religion, asserting that if it happened, no power in the world will be able to stop the country from reaching the top of the global order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram