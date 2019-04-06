English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Politics of Dishonesty Begins When Leaders Switch Parties: Ex-Himachal CM on Shatrughan Sinha Joining Cong
Asked about denying tickets to old stalwarts of the BJP, Kumar said when the party decided that the old leaders would not be allowed to contest election, it must be endorsed by everyone in the party.
BJP's senior leader Shanta Kumar announced to not contest elections. He is currently MP from Kangra. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Dharamshala: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday criticised Shatrughan Sinha's decision to join the Congress and called switching parties "politics of dishonesty".
Apart from Sinha, who joined the Congress earlier in the day, Kumar also hit out at former chief minister Sukh Ram for joining the grand old party. He demanded that Ram's son, Anil Sharma, should resign as a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government.
Saying he was hurt by Sinha joining the Congress, Kumar said: "I have been personally attached to Shatrughan Sinha's family since the late eighties. I asked Shatru and his wife, Poonam, several times not to leave the BJP."
"The politics of dishonesty begins when the leaders switch parties. The trend of switching parties is deeply damaging politics," the BJP leader said.
Kumar said he was against such politics where people shift parties to suit their motives.
He said "aaya Ram gaya Ram" was the main feature of Haryana politics, alleging that Ram had defamed Himachal by switching parties five times.
"Sukh Ram's son has to leave the ministerial chair he is occupying in Himachal. His grandson (Aashray Sharma) will be defeated in the Mandi seat. Only then, Sukh Ram will realise what he has lost at the fag end of his life," Kumar told reporters here.
Asked about denying tickets to old stalwarts of the BJP, Kumar said when the party decided that the old leaders would not be allowed to contest election, it must be endorsed by everyone in the party.
"I have played a long innings in politics and now I am a writer first then a politician. And, as a writer, I must say that age should not be considered the eligibility criteria in any field."
He said the young leaders working against of any party were the real elderly people.
Apart from Sinha, who joined the Congress earlier in the day, Kumar also hit out at former chief minister Sukh Ram for joining the grand old party. He demanded that Ram's son, Anil Sharma, should resign as a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government.
Saying he was hurt by Sinha joining the Congress, Kumar said: "I have been personally attached to Shatrughan Sinha's family since the late eighties. I asked Shatru and his wife, Poonam, several times not to leave the BJP."
"The politics of dishonesty begins when the leaders switch parties. The trend of switching parties is deeply damaging politics," the BJP leader said.
Kumar said he was against such politics where people shift parties to suit their motives.
He said "aaya Ram gaya Ram" was the main feature of Haryana politics, alleging that Ram had defamed Himachal by switching parties five times.
"Sukh Ram's son has to leave the ministerial chair he is occupying in Himachal. His grandson (Aashray Sharma) will be defeated in the Mandi seat. Only then, Sukh Ram will realise what he has lost at the fag end of his life," Kumar told reporters here.
Asked about denying tickets to old stalwarts of the BJP, Kumar said when the party decided that the old leaders would not be allowed to contest election, it must be endorsed by everyone in the party.
"I have played a long innings in politics and now I am a writer first then a politician. And, as a writer, I must say that age should not be considered the eligibility criteria in any field."
He said the young leaders working against of any party were the real elderly people.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Stubborn Bails Gets in the Way of Another Trademark Dhoni Dismissal
- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Show How to Glam Up This Navratri
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results