Politics on Pulwama: Chandrababu Naidu Challenges Amit Shah to Prove Charge or Apologise
He also questioned PM Modi over reports that he was busy shooting for a documentary at the Jim Corbett Park till three hours after the news of the Pulwama terror attack was first reported.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday challenged BJP chief Amit Shah to prove his allegation that he believed the Pakistan Prime Minister while doubting Narendra Modi on the Pulwama terror attack.
In an open letter to Shah, Naidu asked BJP leaders to stop "meaningless" criticism and propaganda against him and asked the party to tender an apology to the country by withdrawing the remarks against him.
“The BJP is resorting to mudslinging on TDP, TMC and the Congress by alleging that they are trying to politicise the death of jawans,” the chief minister said.
He also questioned PM Narendra Modi over reports that he was busy shooting for a documentary at the Jim Corbett Park till three hours after the news of the Pulwama terror attack was first reported.
“While the martyrdom of 40 jawans in Phulwama attack has left the entire nation aghast, where is Modi? You have to offer explanation to the entire nation as the national media said Narendra Modi was busy for three hours due to shooting with Discovery channel at the time,” he said.
On Shah’s claim that he had doubted Modi, the TDP chief said he had only "recalled" Modi's demand in 2013 after the terror attacks in Bihar and Kashmir that Manmohan Singh resign as Prime Minister.
"I only questioned if Modi will step down as Prime Minister owning responsibility for the Pulwama attack. I am unable to understand why the BJP leaders are jittery over this," Naidu said.
He wondered if it was patriotism when Modi spoke and not when he spoke. "If you do, it is good politics and if we do is it mean politics," he said.
Slamming Naidu for his remarks on Islamabad's claim of it not being involved in the Pulwama terror attack, Shah on Thursday had said the former had more faith in the Pakistan Prime Minister than on Modi.
"Chandrababu endorses what Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says on Pulwama that his country is not involved in the dastardly attack. He is taking Imran Khan's side in his greed for vote bank politics and is seeking to create doubts on India's Prime Minister. Don't indulge in such mean and low politics," the BJP president had said.
Naidu had on Wednesday reportedly said, "Pakistan has made it clear that it has no role in the Pulwama attack. Suspicion is now strengthening across the country that political expediency could be behind the attack. We will not tolerate such things to further political vested interests."
