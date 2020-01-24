Poll Authorities Direct Police to File FIR against BJP's Kapil Mishra over India vs Pakistan Tweet
The Election Commission had earlier asked Twitter to remove the tweet by Kapil Mishra, a candidate from the Model Town seat.
File photo of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra (Photo: VIkas Thakur, Network18)
New Delhi: Poll authorities on Friday directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet in which he likened the election in the city to a India versus Pakistan contest, sources said.
The Election Commission had earlier asked Twitter to remove the tweet by Mishra, a candidate from the Model Town seat. A show cause notice was also issued to him by the poll authorities for "violation of the poll code".
"The returning officer (RO) has directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet," a source in the Delhi CEO Office told PTI.
In the tweet on Thursday, Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet, had likened the February 8 Delhi election to a contest between India and Pakistan.
