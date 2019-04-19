English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poll Authorities in Goa Ask Govt Employees to Refrain from Engaging in Election Campaign
The directions were issued after the CEO's office came across instances of government employees getting engaged in disseminating contents related to political parties and also posting election propaganda material on social media.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Panaji: Election authorities in Goa have warned of strict disciplinary action against government employees found campaigning for any particular party or candidate in the state.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal has directed government servants to refrain from getting involved in any poll campaign-related activities.
The directions were issued after the CEO's office came across instances of government employees getting engaged in disseminating contents related to political parties and also posting election propaganda material on social media.
Kunal told PTI such acts amount to election propaganda and could attract `strict disciplinary action'.
"It has also come to the notice that some employees are directly involved in campaigning," he said.
"During the election they should not indulge in any form of political activity. It is completely against the model code of conduct and disciplinary action would be taken if such activities come to our notice," he warned.
Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will be held on April 23. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray for the two seats - South Goa and North Goa - both won by the BJP in 2014.
Besides, bypolls to three assembly seats will also be held on on April 23.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal has directed government servants to refrain from getting involved in any poll campaign-related activities.
The directions were issued after the CEO's office came across instances of government employees getting engaged in disseminating contents related to political parties and also posting election propaganda material on social media.
Kunal told PTI such acts amount to election propaganda and could attract `strict disciplinary action'.
"It has also come to the notice that some employees are directly involved in campaigning," he said.
"During the election they should not indulge in any form of political activity. It is completely against the model code of conduct and disciplinary action would be taken if such activities come to our notice," he warned.
Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will be held on April 23. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray for the two seats - South Goa and North Goa - both won by the BJP in 2014.
Besides, bypolls to three assembly seats will also be held on on April 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | MI Has Great Dressing Room Atmosphere: Jayant Yadav
- Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant
- ICC World Cup 2019 | He Understands the Game From Ball 1 to 300: Kohli on Dhoni
- Old iPhones Don’t Die, They Get Recycled: Apple Focuses on Sustainability Ahead of Earth Day
- Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results