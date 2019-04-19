Poll Authorities in Goa Ask Govt Employees to Refrain from Engaging in Election Campaign

Election authorities in Goa have warned of strict disciplinary action against government employees found campaigning for any particular party or candidate in the state.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal has directed government servants to refrain from getting involved in any poll campaign-related activities.The directions were issued after the CEO's office came across instances of government employees getting engaged in disseminating contents related to political parties and also posting election propaganda material on social media.Kunal told PTI such acts amount to election propaganda and could attract `strict disciplinary action'."It has also come to the notice that some employees are directly involved in campaigning," he said."During the election they should not indulge in any form of political activity. It is completely against the model code of conduct and disciplinary action would be taken if such activities come to our notice," he warned.Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will be held on April 23. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray for the two seats - South Goa and North Goa - both won by the BJP in 2014.Besides, bypolls to three assembly seats will also be held on on April 23.