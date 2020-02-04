Poll Body Appoints Senior IPS Officer Rajendra Prasad Meena as Delhi's Southeast DCP

New Delhi Senior police ofDeficer Rajendra Prasad Meena has been appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) by the Election Commission, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), has been given charge of the southeast district.

"The commission has decided that Rajendra Pradesh Meena, IPS (AGMUT:2010), shall be posted as DCP (Southeast) and shall be directed to assume charge immediately," an official order stated.

On Sunday, the Election Commission had shunted out Delhi's Southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the "ongoing situation" in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar last week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.