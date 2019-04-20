English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poll Panel Restricts Access to Headquarters, Only Press With Permission from CEC or ECs Allowed to Enter
The Election Commission said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty at the building will ensure that only those with valid authorisation are allowed to enter.
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday said that only journalists and media personnel with prior permission from the chief electoral officer or electoral officers will be allowed to enter its headquarters at Delhi’s Nirvachan Sadan building.
In an internal order dated April 20, the EC has directed that entry passes to journalists, media personnel and the press will be issued by the reception officer “only after prior written permission from the offices of the chief electoral officer or the electoral officers”. They may also be issued passes with the prior written confirmation from DECs or DGs, it added.
The commission said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty at the building will ensure that only those with valid authorisation are allowed to enter.
This is the first time that the poll panel has issued such an order regarding the press. While journalists earlier were required to have passes on the basis of written orders, the new order does not mention officers other than the CEC or ECs who can issue such passes.
While even journalists accredited with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) need special passes to access the Commission building, the order is being seen as a step to control or monitor journalists.
In an internal order dated April 20, the EC has directed that entry passes to journalists, media personnel and the press will be issued by the reception officer “only after prior written permission from the offices of the chief electoral officer or the electoral officers”. They may also be issued passes with the prior written confirmation from DECs or DGs, it added.
The commission said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty at the building will ensure that only those with valid authorisation are allowed to enter.
This is the first time that the poll panel has issued such an order regarding the press. While journalists earlier were required to have passes on the basis of written orders, the new order does not mention officers other than the CEC or ECs who can issue such passes.
While even journalists accredited with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) need special passes to access the Commission building, the order is being seen as a step to control or monitor journalists.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta's Sister Backs Ajay Devgn On #MeToo Accused Alok Nath's Casting in 'De De Pyaar De'
- Priyanka Chopra Proves Brown is the Shade of Season in Stunning Monochrome Outfit
- Confirmed! Avengers Endgame Won't Have One Important MCU Character At All
- Surveen Chawla Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Akshay Thakker, Posts First Photo of Their Newborn
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results