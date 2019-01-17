English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unstable Govt: Jayant Sinha Sees This as 'Most Likely' Outcome After 2019 Lok Sabha Poll
Sinha's remarks come in the backdrop of the setback the ruling BJP suffered in Assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states recently.
File photo of Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister Jayant Sinha Thursday said the "most likely" outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is that India may not get a strong and stable government.
"If indeed we end up in a situation where we don't have a strong, stable government, (which) I think that is in fact the most likely case, I think that will be something that will not be good for India going forward," he said, speaking at the CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards here.
The country has transformed and the priority now is to inform the people about this change, the minister said.
"For us the goal is to inform, to ensure that people understand all that we have done and all that is at risk consequently," Sinha said.
Sinha's remarks come in the backdrop of the setback the ruling BJP suffered in Assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states recently.
Speaking at the event, industrialist Sajjan Jindal called the (2019 Lok Sabha) elections as one of the biggest risks (to the economy) the country is staring at.
The BJP has begun its poll preparations and at its recent national executive committee the leaders told the cadres that the opposition may have won the recent state polls but the party was not defeated.
Speaking at the convention, Arun Jaitley said, "Every article we read, news we watch, we should keep in mind how to win and bring back Modi to power."
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
