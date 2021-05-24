Poll Result Outcome? After Sonali Guha, 2 More TMC Leaders Appeal to Didi for 'Ghar Wapsi'

After former TMC MLA Sonali Guha, who joined the BJP, expressed her desire to return to the party, two more leaders have sought West Bengal Chief Minister’s Mamata Banerjee’s “forgiveness" and appealed to her to take them back.

According to Times of India, Malda Zila Parishad member Sarala Murmu said that she has realised her “mistake” while North Dinajpur MLA Amol Acharya said that he is leaving BJP because of recent harassment of TMC leaders by CBI.

“It was a mistake for me to join BJP. Now when the CM has appealed to defectors to return, I want to come back,” Sarla Murmu reportedly said.

Murmu and Acharya joined BJP, but were not given tickets. “I have always considered Mamata Banerjee my leader. But I never thought I would be denied a nomination. I was upset and joined BJP. It was a mistake. Now, the BJP’s vindictive politics against leaders like Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and others is exposed. I’ve written a letter of apology to the CM. I hope they will forgive me,” Acharya said, according to the Times of India.

Guha, who had switched over to the BJP ahead of the elections, on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party and urging her to take her back. In the letter, which was shared by Guha on social media, she said that she left the party after being emotional.

“I am writing this with a broken heart that I took the wrong decision of joining another party after being emotional. I could not get accustomed there," she had said.

“The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, ‘Didi’. I seek your forgiveness and if you don’t forgive me, I won’t be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection," she added. Guha, a four-time MLA and once considered to be the ‘shadow’ of the chief minister, was among the slew of TMC leaders who switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections.

She was dropped from the TMC’s candidates’ list this time, following which she left the party after an emotional outburst on TV channels, and joined the BJP. She did not fight the elections, but had said that she would work for strengthening the BJP’s organisation.

Mamata Banerjee, speaking on defections during the polls in the state, had said the party will give tickets only to those work for the people while others can leave the party and join BJP.

“Trinamool will only give tickets who have worked for the people. Those who haven’t, will not get any tickets. Anticipating that, many are leaving TMC and joining the BJP. Those who are in queue, I urge them to go quickly,” she said.

