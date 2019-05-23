Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Poll Results Signal 'End of Politics of Dynasty, Casteism': Mahesh Sharma

Sharma, 59, fought the poll from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat and looked certain for a victory with result trend showing him leading with a margin at 1.39 lakh votes around 7 pm.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Poll Results Signal 'End of Politics of Dynasty, Casteism': Mahesh Sharma
File photo of Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Chandra Sharma (Image: PTI)
Noida: Union Minister and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma on Thursday described the Lok Sabha results as a signal towards "end of dynasty politics and politics of casteism".

Sharma, 59, fought the poll from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat and looked certain for a victory with result trend showing him leading with a margin at 1.39 lakh votes around 7 pm.

"This resounding victory signals towards the end of dynastic politics and politics of casteism. The people have reposed their faith in Modi, it's the victory of the people's faith," Sharma said.

Until 7.30 pm, the BJP had won 42 seats and was leading in 260 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases in April and May. It demolished the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 11 confirmed victories and a lead in 40 seats, according to the partial results.

Hailing Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their leadership, Sharma said the country will move forward in a new direction over the next five years and witness all-round development.

"The way Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have steered the party, the whole country has supported us and is behind this new history," he added.

Sharma had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gautam Buddh Nagar and served as minister of state for civil aviation, culture and environment minister in the Modi government during the 16th Lok Sabha.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
