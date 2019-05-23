English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Poll Results Signal 'End of Politics of Dynasty, Casteism': Mahesh Sharma
Sharma, 59, fought the poll from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat and looked certain for a victory with result trend showing him leading with a margin at 1.39 lakh votes around 7 pm.
File photo of Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Chandra Sharma (Image: PTI)
Noida: Union Minister and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma on Thursday described the Lok Sabha results as a signal towards "end of dynasty politics and politics of casteism".
Sharma, 59, fought the poll from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat and looked certain for a victory with result trend showing him leading with a margin at 1.39 lakh votes around 7 pm.
"This resounding victory signals towards the end of dynastic politics and politics of casteism. The people have reposed their faith in Modi, it's the victory of the people's faith," Sharma said.
Until 7.30 pm, the BJP had won 42 seats and was leading in 260 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases in April and May. It demolished the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 11 confirmed victories and a lead in 40 seats, according to the partial results.
Hailing Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their leadership, Sharma said the country will move forward in a new direction over the next five years and witness all-round development.
"The way Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have steered the party, the whole country has supported us and is behind this new history," he added.
Sharma had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gautam Buddh Nagar and served as minister of state for civil aviation, culture and environment minister in the Modi government during the 16th Lok Sabha.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Sharma, 59, fought the poll from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat and looked certain for a victory with result trend showing him leading with a margin at 1.39 lakh votes around 7 pm.
"This resounding victory signals towards the end of dynastic politics and politics of casteism. The people have reposed their faith in Modi, it's the victory of the people's faith," Sharma said.
Until 7.30 pm, the BJP had won 42 seats and was leading in 260 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases in April and May. It demolished the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 11 confirmed victories and a lead in 40 seats, according to the partial results.
Hailing Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their leadership, Sharma said the country will move forward in a new direction over the next five years and witness all-round development.
"The way Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have steered the party, the whole country has supported us and is behind this new history," he added.
Sharma had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gautam Buddh Nagar and served as minister of state for civil aviation, culture and environment minister in the Modi government during the 16th Lok Sabha.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results