Poll Results Signal 'End of Politics of Dynasty, Casteism': Mahesh Sharma

Union Minister and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma on Thursday described the Lok Sabha results as a signal towards "end of dynasty politics and politics of casteism".Sharma, 59, fought the poll from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat and looked certain for a victory with result trend showing him leading with a margin at 1.39 lakh votes around 7 pm."This resounding victory signals towards the end of dynastic politics and politics of casteism. The people have reposed their faith in Modi, it's the victory of the people's faith," Sharma said.Until 7.30 pm, the BJP had won 42 seats and was leading in 260 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases in April and May. It demolished the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 11 confirmed victories and a lead in 40 seats, according to the partial results.Hailing Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their leadership, Sharma said the country will move forward in a new direction over the next five years and witness all-round development."The way Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have steered the party, the whole country has supported us and is behind this new history," he added.Sharma had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gautam Buddh Nagar and served as minister of state for civil aviation, culture and environment minister in the Modi government during the 16th Lok Sabha.