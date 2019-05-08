English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poll Results Will Make it Clear Who is Duryodhana and Who is Arjuna: Vijender Gupta
On a day when Priyanka held road shows in Delhi, Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, expressed confidence that the BJP is going to retain all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital as people of the city want to see Modi as prime minister for another five years.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Results of Lok Sabha polls will make it clear who is Duryodhana and who is Arjuna, Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta said Wednesday, hitting out Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for her remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On a day when Priyanka held road shows in Delhi, Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, expressed confidence that the BJP is going to retain all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital as people of the city want to see Modi as prime minister for another five years.
Slamming Priyanka for her comments against Modi, Gupta said people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to Congress in the election.
Attacking the prime minister at a rally in Ambala on Tuesday, Priyanka compared him with 'Duryodhana', the villain in epic Mahabharata.
"This Lok Sabha election is like Mahabharata of democracy. On May 23, the results of the election will make it clear who is Duryodhana and who is Arjuna," Gupta told PTI in an interview.
Gupta is part of the city BJP's core team which is strategising on the party's election campaign in the capital. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.
He said like in most parts of the country, Modi will receive "unprecedented" support from people of the city as well, adding both AAP and Congress will face severe drubbing in the polls in Delhi.
"Modi ji is talking about employment for youths of the entire country, but they (Opposition leaders) are talking about their own employment.
"For the first time, the entire Opposition is fighting for their survival in this election and not for the people of country..there is unprecedented Modi wave in country," he said.
Gupta, who is an MLA from Rohini, claimed that after the May 23 Lok Sabha results, the 'Modi wave' will turn out to be as the "biggest tsunami of Independent India".
He said that once the results of Lok Sabha election are declared, the alliance of opposition parties will collapse.
"Once upon a time, it used to be said that BJP could not win more than 180-185 seats, but it turned out to be wrong... we had set a target of 272 and we achieved it.
"In this election, we are contesting elections with the target of more than 300 seats and we will definitely win," Gupta alleged.
The leader of Opposition also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for its "desperation" to firm up an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.
On a day when Priyanka held road shows in Delhi, Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, expressed confidence that the BJP is going to retain all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital as people of the city want to see Modi as prime minister for another five years.
Slamming Priyanka for her comments against Modi, Gupta said people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to Congress in the election.
Attacking the prime minister at a rally in Ambala on Tuesday, Priyanka compared him with 'Duryodhana', the villain in epic Mahabharata.
"This Lok Sabha election is like Mahabharata of democracy. On May 23, the results of the election will make it clear who is Duryodhana and who is Arjuna," Gupta told PTI in an interview.
Gupta is part of the city BJP's core team which is strategising on the party's election campaign in the capital. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.
He said like in most parts of the country, Modi will receive "unprecedented" support from people of the city as well, adding both AAP and Congress will face severe drubbing in the polls in Delhi.
"Modi ji is talking about employment for youths of the entire country, but they (Opposition leaders) are talking about their own employment.
"For the first time, the entire Opposition is fighting for their survival in this election and not for the people of country..there is unprecedented Modi wave in country," he said.
Gupta, who is an MLA from Rohini, claimed that after the May 23 Lok Sabha results, the 'Modi wave' will turn out to be as the "biggest tsunami of Independent India".
He said that once the results of Lok Sabha election are declared, the alliance of opposition parties will collapse.
"Once upon a time, it used to be said that BJP could not win more than 180-185 seats, but it turned out to be wrong... we had set a target of 272 and we achieved it.
"In this election, we are contesting elections with the target of more than 300 seats and we will definitely win," Gupta alleged.
The leader of Opposition also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for its "desperation" to firm up an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- Detective Pikachu Creators 'Leak' Their Own Copy of the Film, Ryan Reynolds Comes to the Rescue
- 'Kitne Aadmi The?' Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results