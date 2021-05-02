Pollachi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

123. Pollachi (पोलाची), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Palakkad District). Pollachi is part of 21. Pollachi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,049 eligible electors, of which 1,08,852 were male, 1,18,159 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pollachi in 2021 is 1086.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,17,007 eligible electors, of which 1,05,670 were male, 1,11,325 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,051 eligible electors, of which 88,349 were male, 88,703 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pollachi in 2016 was 35. In 2011, there were 35.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Pollachi V Jayaraman of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Tamilmani, R. of DMK by a margin of 13,368 votes which was 7.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Muthukaruppannasamy M K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Nithyanandhan. K of KNMK by a margin of 30,308 votes which was 21.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.46% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 123. Pollachi Assembly segment of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Pollachi are: Aruchamy, C M (BSP), Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK), Dr Varadharajan, K (DMK), Sathieshkumar, V T (MNM), Sugumar, K (AMMK), Logeswari, N (NTK), Shanthu Mohamed, A (IND), Muthukumarasamy, R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.74%, while it was 80.1% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 123. Pollachi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 256. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

123. Pollachi constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Pollachi Taluk (Part) Arasampalayam, Panappatti, Mettubavi, Vadasithur, Kondampatty, Kothavadi, Kurunallipalayam, Periakalandai, Kattampatti, Andipalayam, Chettiakkapalayam, Nallattipalayam, Devarayapuram, Govindapuram, Sulakkal, Poravipalayam, Servakaranpalayam, Vadakkipalayam, Mettupalayam, Mullipadi, Kaniyalampalayam, Devanampalayam, Kappalankarai, Sirukkalandai, Chandrapuram, Sinna Negamam, Vaguthampalayam, Kakkadavu, Sholanur, Santhegoundanpalayam, Kullichettipalayam, Poosanaickendhali, Devambadi, Ramapatinam, Thalakkarai, Chikkarayapuram, Kabilipalayam, Okkilipalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Kulakkalpalayam, Varadanur, Vellalapalayam, Thoppampatti, Rasakkapalayam, Puliampatti, R. Ponnapuram, Kittasuarampalayam, Anupparpalayam, Z. Muthur, Ayyampalayam, Nallathukuli, Kumarapalayam, Manur, Thimmanguthu, Rasichettipalayam, Bodipalayam, Kulathur and Servaikaranpalayam villages. Periya Negamam (TP), Achipatti (CT) and Pollachi (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Pollachi is 487 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pollachi is: 10°45’15.5"N 77°01’36.5"E.

