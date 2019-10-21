Polling Begins in 5 Assembly Constituencies in Kerala Amid Heavy Rains
A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod).
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: Braving heavy downpour, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise.
A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.
According to early reports, except Manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.
The ruling CPI(m)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies — four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF.
