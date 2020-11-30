Polling for Third Phase of Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad Elections in Rajasthan Tomorrow

Polling for the third phase of elections to panchayat bodies in 21 districts of Rajasthan will begin on Tuesday, officials said. A total of 57.91 lakh voters will cast their votes at 7,964 polling stations from 7.30 am to 5 pm to elect Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said on Monday.

Elections are being held in 52 Panchayat Committees of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur district. Voting will be held for 1,016 members and their respective Zila Parishad members. About 20,000 Electronic Voting Machines will be used, while more than 40,000 personnel will conduct the elections.

Polling for the fourth and final phase for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be held on December 5, while counting for all phases will be held on December 8 at all district headquarters.