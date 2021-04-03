Polling Not Disrupted at Nandigram Booth, Mamata Didn’t Cause Trouble: Report Gives Clean Chit to CM

Kolkata: Voting at the Nandigram’s Boyal polling booth, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was stuck for over two hours on Thursday, was not disrupted despite the heated situation, the Election Commission said in a report submitted on Saturday.

In the report, Special Police Observer for Nandigram Constituency, Vivek Dube, said, the polling at booth number 7 in Boyal was not disrupted although there was chaos outside.

The report, giving a clean chit to Banerjee, also mentions that she did not cause any trouble in the voting process or violate any election guidelines. Banerjee was held up in a room at the polling booth following a face-off between the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers outside the booth on Thursday when the polling for 30 assembly seats, including Nandigram, was held in the second phase of the West Bengal elections.

The BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about the presence of the Chief Minister at the polling booth in Boyal. BJP candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, had alleged that due to the presence of the chief minister at Boyal booth, the election procedure was disrupted.

Voting in the high-profile seat of Nandigram was overall peaceful except few sporadic incidents of violence. However, at booth number 7 in Boyal, a tenses situation was seen as the BJP and TMC workers indulged in slogan shouting.

In his report, Dube also praised the IPS officer Nagendra Tripathi, the in-charge for Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee had charged him about the tense situation in the booth and the violent clashed in Nandigram. The officer bravely responded that no spot will be seen on his uniform while performing duty.