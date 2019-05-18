English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Polling Party Replaced in Bilaspur as EVM Opened for Testing Before Schedule
A new polling party has been deployed and the EVM has been changed for the voting being held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
Shimla: The state election office has replaced a team of officials in Bilaspur district after they opened an electronic voting machine (EVM) for testing earlier than scheduled.
Strict action is being taken against the polling party responsible for opening the EVM early, state additional chief electoral officer Daleep Negi said Saturday.
A new polling party has been deployed and the EVM has been changed for the voting being held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday, he added.
Bilaspur district falls under much talked Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat from where three-time MP Anurag Thakur is retrying his luck on BJP ticket against Sri Naina Deviji MLA Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.
