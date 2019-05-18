Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Polling Party Replaced in Bilaspur as EVM Opened for Testing Before Schedule

A new polling party has been deployed and the EVM has been changed for the voting being held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Polling Party Replaced in Bilaspur as EVM Opened for Testing Before Schedule
Image for representation.
Loading...
Shimla: The state election office has replaced a team of officials in Bilaspur district after they opened an electronic voting machine (EVM) for testing earlier than scheduled.

Strict action is being taken against the polling party responsible for opening the EVM early, state additional chief electoral officer Daleep Negi said Saturday.

A new polling party has been deployed and the EVM has been changed for the voting being held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday, he added.

Bilaspur district falls under much talked Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat from where three-time MP Anurag Thakur is retrying his luck on BJP ticket against Sri Naina Deviji MLA Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram