Polling Underway for First Phase of Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad Polls in Rajasthan

Polling for the first phase of elections to panchayat bodies is underway in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Monday amid tight security. The voting began at 7.30 am at 10,131 polling booths to elect 1310 members of 65 panchayat samitis and related zila parishad members, a spokesperson of the state election commission said.

Polling will be held in four phases. Elections in the first phase are being held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur district.

Nearly 25,000 EVMs are being used in polling in the first phase and more than 50,000 employees have been deployed in the election. Counting of votes will be done on December 8.