Polling Underway in 14 Lok Sabha Seats in Uttar Pradesh, EVM Glitches Reported
Among early voters in the state capital included Home Minister Singh, BSP supremo Mayawati, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and DGP OP Singh.
People stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth in Amethi. (Image: News18)
Lucknow: Amid reports of EVM glitches, nearly 10 per cent turnout was recorded Monday in the first two hours of polling in the 14 Lok Sabha seats of UP where Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are in the fray.
The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, under which the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief.
Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal brigand Malkhan Singh. Malkhan, 76, has been fielded by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, floated by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav.
In Lucknow, the SP has pitted Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, as the joint 'mahagathbandhan' candidate against the Union home minister.
