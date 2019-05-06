Polling Underway in Jharkhand, 29.94% Voter Turnout Till 11am

An estimated 29.49 percent of the 65.87 lakh electorate cast their votes till 11 am in Jharkhand, where the second phase of polling is underway in four Lok Sabha constituencies, an election official said.No untoward incident has been reported from any part of the four constituencies - Koderma, Ranchi, Khunti (ST) and Hazaribag, the official said.Koderma recorded a turnout of 30.80 per cent, followed by Ranchi at 30.05 per cent, Hazaribag at 29.05 percent and Khunti(ST) at 27.21 percent, he said.Prominent candidates in the fray include Union Minister Jayant Sinha, former chief ministers Arjun Munda and Babulal Marandi, former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay and ex-MLA Kalicharan Munda.Of the 65,87,028 electorate, 31,44,679 are female and 83 belong to the third gender.The Election Commission has appointed 39,909 polling personnel and 1,191 micro observers for the polling.