PollPulse: Bengaluru's Frothing Lakes and Choking Traffic

Amongst many issues that cripple Bengaluru, the city for the last several years has been infamous for two of them – its burning lakes and notorious traffic. Bellandur lake which froths frequently with the toxic remains in it has received international attention. And with elections less than a week away, Mahadevapura voters are making their voices heard.The constituency whose MLA – Arvind Limbavali -- won with a margin of just a little over 6000 votes in the 2013 election is battling anti-incumbency. The two time MLA is hoping to hit a hat trick this time as he stands against Congress’ AC Srinivas, JDS’ Satish K, AAP’s Bhaskar Prasad and Swaraj India’s Ramesh Chander, among others.Mahadevapura constituency has eight wards – Bellandur, Doddanekundi, Garudacharpalya, Hagadur, Hoodi, Kadugodi, Marathahalli and Varthur.​​With about five lakh voters, the constituency is one with several citizen activist groups demanding answers from their representatives. The activist groups had also recently conducted a US presidential election style debate bringing together contesting candidates from five different political parties – AAP, BJP, Congress, JDS and Swaraj India. From traffic woes to garbage menace, from encroachment to dying lakes, the urban voters had questioned their representatives-to-be on why they should vote for them in the upcoming polls.