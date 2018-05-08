English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PollPulse: This is What South Bengaluru Wants
Just last year the heavy unseasonal rainfall had left many areas in this Assembly segment inundated. This 'gateway to the IT hub' needs an infrastructure fix and the chorus for this is only getting louder among the voters.
If Kormangala in South Bengaluru is known for its hip and happening joints, every Bengalurean is also aware that getting to this location can sometimes be a nightmare, thanks to the infamous traffic. This Assembly election if there is one wish that voters from the BTM layout constituency want to be addressed, it would be solving their traffic woes. Better footpaths, logical road widening and strict zoning rules should be the winning candidates' top priority.
Just last year the heavy unseasonal rainfall had left many areas in this Assembly segment inundated. This 'gateway to the IT hub' needs an infrastructure fix and the chorus for this is only getting louder among the voters.
The BTM Layout constituency was carved out of the erstwhile Uttarahalli Assembly seat before the 2008 polls, today it comprises of Koramangala, BTM Layout, Adugodi, Madivala, Lakkasandara and Ejipura are to name a few.
Ever since then it has been represented by the Congress' Ramlinga Reddy. This time too, he is pitted against a debutant from the BJP who hails from the Janardhan Reddy clan. The scam-tainted mining barons nephew, Lallesh Reddy will be contesting from this constituency.
Also Watch
Just last year the heavy unseasonal rainfall had left many areas in this Assembly segment inundated. This 'gateway to the IT hub' needs an infrastructure fix and the chorus for this is only getting louder among the voters.
The BTM Layout constituency was carved out of the erstwhile Uttarahalli Assembly seat before the 2008 polls, today it comprises of Koramangala, BTM Layout, Adugodi, Madivala, Lakkasandara and Ejipura are to name a few.
Ever since then it has been represented by the Congress' Ramlinga Reddy. This time too, he is pitted against a debutant from the BJP who hails from the Janardhan Reddy clan. The scam-tainted mining barons nephew, Lallesh Reddy will be contesting from this constituency.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
- Watch: Team India Selection - Siddarth Kaul Gets India Call-up, Rahane to Lead Against Afghanistan
- Apple iPhone X 'Plus' With Triple Lens Camera Set For 2019 Launch: Report
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 in Mumbai, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Joins the Drive [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra Dons Crimson Velvet at Catholic-Inspired Met Gala