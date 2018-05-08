PollPulse: This is What South Bengaluru Wants

If Kormangala in South Bengaluru is known for its hip and happening joints, every Bengalurean is also aware that getting to this location can sometimes be a nightmare, thanks to the infamous traffic. This Assembly election if there is one wish that voters from the BTM layout constituency want to be addressed, it would be solving their traffic woes. Better footpaths, logical road widening and strict zoning rules should be the winning candidates' top priority.Just last year the heavy unseasonal rainfall had left many areas in this Assembly segment inundated. This 'gateway to the IT hub' needs an infrastructure fix and the chorus for this is only getting louder among the voters.The BTM Layout constituency was carved out of the erstwhile Uttarahalli Assembly seat before the 2008 polls, today it comprises of Koramangala, BTM Layout, Adugodi, Madivala, Lakkasandara and Ejipura are to name a few.Ever since then it has been represented by the Congress' Ramlinga Reddy. This time too, he is pitted against a debutant from the BJP who hails from the Janardhan Reddy clan. The scam-tainted mining barons nephew, Lallesh Reddy will be contesting from this constituency.