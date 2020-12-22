Polls Cash Case: EC to Call Top MP Officials to Seek Progress Report on Action Against IPS Officers

The Election Commission would call top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government early next month to apprise it on its orders to lodge "criminal action" against three IPS officers and others whose alleged role in the use of black money during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls came to the fore after the I-T Department raided close aides of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora made it clear that the officials would "not be summoned" but called by the Commission.

"The Commission would call the chief secretary and the home secretary of Madhya Pradesh before January 10 to discuss what steps have been taken… They would be called to apprise (the Election Commission) about the progress made," Arora told.