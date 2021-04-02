Polur Candidate List: Key Contests in Polur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Polur Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Polur seat is part of the Arani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sekaran.K.V of DMK won from this seat beating Murugan.M of ADMK by a margin of 8,273 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jayasudha.L of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Edirolimanian.G of PMK by a margin of 28,545 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arani Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Polur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Polur constituency are: S. S. Krishnamoorthy of AIADMK, K. V. Sekaran of DMK, C. Vijayakumar of AMMK, G. Kalavathi of AISMK, Lavanya of NTK