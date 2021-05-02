Polur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

66. Polur (पोलुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Polur is part of 12. Arani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,833 eligible electors, of which 1,19,628 were male, 1,24,200 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Polur in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,936 eligible electors, of which 1,13,143 were male, 1,14,793 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,477 eligible electors, of which 98,965 were male, 97,512 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Polur in 2016 was 1,076. In 2011, there were 972.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sekaran.K.V of DMK won in this seat by defeating Murugan.M of AIADMK by a margin of 8,273 votes which was 4.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 34.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jayasudha.L of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Edirolimanian.G of PMK by a margin of 28,545 votes which was 17.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 66. Polur Assembly segment of Arani Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Arani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Polur are: Ezhilarasu M (BSP), Agri Krishnamurthy S S (AIADMK), Sekaran K V (DMK), Kalavathi G (MNM), Lavanya L (NTK), Vijayakumar C (AMMK), Ganesan C (IND), Kalaimani S (IND), Krishnamurthi K (IND), Shanmugasundaram E (IND), Sathiyaraj P (IND), Chidambaram V (IND), Siva A (IND), Daksnamoorthy R (IND), Murugesan D (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.89%, while it was 84.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 66. Polur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 281. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

66. Polur constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Vandavasi Taluk (Part) Melanur, Soodrakatteri, Anmarudai, Avaniyapuram, Mel Sathamangalam, Nariyambadi, Vinayagapuram, Konaiyur, Gengapuram, Kozhappalur, Imapuram, Narayanamangalam, Marakkunam, Alliyandal, Mahadevimangalam, Melpalayam, Thavani, Thellarampattu, Namathodu, Semmambadi, Anadimangalam, Konamangalam, Mela Poondi, Visamangalam, Melathangal, Jagannathapuram, Arasampattu, Nedungunam, Then Kadapanthangal, Peranambakkam, Morakkaniyanur, MelVillivalam, Veppambattu and MelNandiyambadi villages. Polur Taluk (Part) Thulavapushpagiri, Vellore, Sedarampattu, Parvathiagaram, Alliyabath, Eluppagunam, Narayanamangalam, Kangiranandal, Pushpagiri, Thurunchikuppam, Vilankuppam, Kalvasal, Muniyanthangal, Sandavasal, Kasthambady, Enthuvambadi, Mukkurambai, Kilpattu, Vadamathimangalam, Theppanandal, Chitteri, Kelur, Athuvambadi, Kattipoondy, Palvarthuvendran, Ettivady, Alampoondy, Othiyanthangal, Rayankuppam, Gudalur, Saduperipalayam, Saduperi, Madavilagam, Jambukonampattu, Ariyathur, Thirumalai, Sengunam, Potharai, Periyagaram, Athimoor, Kaliyam, Tindivanam, Renderipattu, Kunnathur, Murugapady, Ogur, Karikathur, Kilkarikathur, Vambalore, Oothur, Othalavady, Veerasambanur, Modanapalayam, Thumbur, Indravanam, Appedu, Ulagampattu, Kothandavady, Kolakkaravady, Narasingapuram, Modaiyur, Odanagaram, Arumbalore, Manickavalli, Mandakolathur, Eyakolathur, Venmani, Pappampady, Mampattu, Ezhuvambadi, Jadatharikuppam, Somanthaputhur, Edapirai, Thiruchur, Padiyampattu, Su.Nammiyanthal , Kangayanoor, Pudupalayam, Vasur, Sanikkavady, Karapoondy, Pulivanandal, Otteri, Mattapirayur, Kozhavur, Koralpakkam, Chothukkani, Semmiyamangalam, Alliyalmangalam, Athurai, Thatchampadi, Nambedu, Devimangalam, Cheyyanandal, Chithathurai, Peranambakkam, Randam, Vilapakkam, Pelasur, Kuruvimalai, Mansurabad, Severapoondi, Edayankulathur, Maruthuvambady and Gangasoodamani villages. Kalambur (TP), Polur (TP) and Chetpet (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Polur is 661 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Polur is: 12°32’24.4"N 79°11’08.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Polur results.

