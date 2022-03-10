Ponda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ponda seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar (MGP), Rajesh Verenkar (INC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Sanish Tilve (RGP), Surel Tilve (AAP), Sandeep Sinai Khandeparkar (IND), Naresh Padwalkar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.89%, which is -4.33% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ravi Sitaram Naik of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ponda results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.21 Ponda (Fondya) (पोंडा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Ponda is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 31,271 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,850 were male and 15,421 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ponda in 2022 is: 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,568 eligible electors, of which 15,720 were male,14,848 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,594 eligible electors, of which 14,894 were male, 13,700 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ponda in 2017 was 15. In 2012, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Ravi Sitaram Naik of INC won in this seat defeating Sunil Desai of BJP by a margin of 3,010 which was 11.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 37.86% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Lavoo Mamledar of MAG emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravi Naik of INC by a margin of 3,190 votes which was 13.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MAG had a vote share of 54.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 21 Ponda Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Ponda are: Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar (MGP), Rajesh Verenkar (INC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Sanish Tilve (RGP), Surel Tilve (AAP), Sandeep Sinai Khandeparkar (IND), Naresh Padwalkar (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.22%, while it was 81.25% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ponda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.21 Ponda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 43. In 2012, there were 43 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.21 Ponda comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: 1. Candepar Saza and 2. Ponda (Municipal Council) in Ponda Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Ponda constituency, which are: Marcaim, Priol, Siroda, Valpoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Ponda is approximately 23 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ponda is: 15°24’59.0"N 74°01’16.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ponda results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.